China and US suspend hostilities in damaging trade tussle

President Donald Trump with China's President Xi Jinping during their bilateral meeting at the G20 Summit, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Source: AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais
Published 3 December 2018 at 6:52pm
By Joy Joshi
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Financial markets are tipped to show positive growth as the United States and China reach a 90-day ceasefire in an ongoing trade dispute. Leaders from both countries met for a working dinner at the G20 Summit in Argentina to resolve the trade issues threatening the global economic growth.
