SBS Hindi

China and US suspend hostilities in damaging trade tussle

SBS Hindi

The United States has charged two Chinese nationals with conducting a massive state-sponsored cyber theft targeting companies and government agencies in at least a dozen countries.

President Donald Trump with China's President Xi Jinping during their bilateral meeting at the G20 Summit, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Source: AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 3 December 2018 at 6:52pm
By Joy Joshi
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS

Financial markets are tipped to show positive growth as the United States and China reach a 90-day ceasefire in an ongoing trade dispute. Leaders from both countries met for a working dinner at the G20 Summit in Argentina to resolve the trade issues threatening the global economic growth.

Published 3 December 2018 at 6:52pm
By Joy Joshi
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

UKRAINE RUSSIA CONFLICT

SBS Hindi News 06 January 2023: Ukraine rejects Putin Christmas ceasefire request

Drink driving accident airbags

Four Indian men die in a road accident in Victoria; three were not wearing seatbelts

India: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Addressed Media During The Parliament Winter Session

India report: Indian Home Minister says Ram Temple in Ayodhya to be ready by January 2024

Nimmi

तुमको न भूल पाएंगे : निम्मी