Chinese Embassy official denies coronvirus cover-up

Deputy Head of Mission at the Chinese Embassy, Wang Xining, on Q&A Source: ABC Australia
Published 25 February 2020 at 3:36pm
Presented by Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
China's deputy ambassador to Australia has used a live appearance on Australian television to deny allegations the country suppressed the existence of the coronavirus weeks before the epidemic was widely identified. Wang Xining defended the Chinese Communist Party's handling of the outbreak, which has so far killed more than 2,500 people.
