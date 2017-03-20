SBS Hindi

Class 12 Student Wins the Golden Beaver Second Time in a Row for His Documentaries

Aditya Rahul

Aditya Rahul

Published 20 March 2017 at 3:01pm, updated 20 March 2017 at 3:07pm
By Harita Mehta
The Class 12 student of Manipal Public School, Lucknow, won cash prize worth Rs 50,000 for his documentary Brains Fault at the 7th National Science Film Festival.This is the second time in a row that he has won in the category of films made by school students. Last year, he won for his documentary, Ants: A Tiny Creature.

