Close Encounter with Theatre Director, Writer Atul Tiwari

A man of many talents Atul Tiwari has primarily devoted his life to Theatre and Theatre direction. He has directed plays in many languages for professional repertoires and theatre companies across India and abroad.





As a dialogue writer and screenplay writer Atul is famous for his dialogues for film Mission Kashmir, Dharavi, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and Eik Ghar among others.





As far as Hindi theatre goes, Atul does concede that there is a paucity of good Hindi plays. On being asked whether that's the reason that he himself has adapted and translated many a play of Shakespeare or Goethe, Atul disagrees. He has adapted Shakespeare not to fill in for the shortage of Hindi plays but because Shakespeare is universal! Atul gives us a gem of information, that when Shakespeare was first published, some copies were imported to India during the era of Moghul ruler Jehangir!



