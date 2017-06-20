Close Encounter with Theatre Director, Writer Atul Tiwari

A man of many talents Atul Tiwari has primarily devoted his life to Theatre and Theatre direction. He has directed plays in many languages for professional repertoires and theatre companies across India and abroad.
As a dialogue writer and screenplay writer Atul is famous for his dialogues for film Mission Kashmir, Dharavi, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and Eik Ghar among others.
As far as Hindi theatre goes, Atul does concede that there is a paucity of good Hindi plays. On being asked whether that's the reason that he himself has adapted and translated many a play of Shakespeare or Goethe, Atul disagrees. He has adapted Shakespeare not to fill in for the shortage of Hindi plays but because Shakespeare is universal! Atul gives us a gem of information, that when Shakespeare was first published, some copies were imported to India during the era of Moghul ruler Jehangir!
Museums! That's another creative passion that Atul Tiwari pursues but his idea of a museum is not a place cluttered with antiques and memorabilia. His establishment of museums is "experiential and submersive" . The museum established on Mahatma Gandhi in Gandhinagar called 'Dandi Kutir" is a unique experience which virtually takes you along on the journey travelled by the Mahatma in India with the use of Multi media. Similarly Atul's exhibition of Ek Bharat gifted by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel is transformed into "Shreshtha Bharat" by the historical vision and passion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.This exhibition gives an insight to India's youth about Sardar Patel's contribution in the Freedom Struggle and in India's integration.