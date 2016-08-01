Coming soon an Indian-Australian film dealing with racism and casteism

Indian-Australian cinema is still in its teething stage and a new film - The Colour of Darkness – by Indian-origin musician Girish Makwana is set in two continents dealing with themes of discrimination and violence.





Girish says that his film’s theme manifests within both “the intercultural tensions in the cosmopolitan city of Melbourne and the ongoing struggles within the caste system in India.”











Girish says that his film ‘The Colour of Darkness’ is all about “the colour, depth and mystery of India's complex and riotous cultural heritage is brought to light in a single action which changes two countries forever.”





His film focuses on the caste issue in India and 2009-10 racist/opportunist attacks on Indian students in Melbourne.





Girish says “a proud Indian international student who is attacked in a brightly lit train carriage against a backdrop of darkness. Unknown to his attackers his high caste status has little relevance, and in one poignant moment, he is rescued by his counterpart, an 'untouchable', a low caste. They are united by what would otherwise be impossible.”





Girish doesn’t like fantasies of Bollywood but is an avid fan South Indian regional art films.





He also loves watching world cinema especially the heroine centric European films.





Girish says that in his film heroine is very important - “In her quest for truth, she meets a young Indian student Giriraj, who changes her life forever through an unlikely meeting.”





“Throughout their ensuing friendship, Maria is taken by Giriraj for a journey through the darkness of India's social history and via the laneways of her own city, exposing a side she had never imagined.” adds Girish.



