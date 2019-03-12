Community comes together to repatriate international student’s mortal remains to India

Migrant communities in Melbourne have come together to help repatriate an Indian international student's mortal remains to India after he died on Sunday morning.





Sourav Bose, who arrived in Melbourne in 2013 to study Masters of Business in Enterprise Resource Planning at Victoria University, was at work when he had a heart attack.





Sourav Bose Source: Supplied





“Victoria Police contacted me and told me Sourav had died of a heart attack while driving his Uber car,” his friend Arnab Ghosh Roy told SBS Hindi .





Repatriating mortal remains to India can cost thousands.





"I did not know how to send his body to India. My wife suggested reaching out to the community and setting up a Facebook page seeking community help.





"We have received extraordinary help and support from not only the Indian-Australian community but also Bangladeshi and Pakistani community in Australia," Mr Ghosh Roy said.





Saurajit Sinha Roy who came forward to help Arnab to find out the process of repatriating the body to India says they have roped in a funeral director to repatriate the mortal remains to Bose's family in India.





“Initially we tried to talk to insurance provider if they can provide assistance but they said no. Now we are in the process of booking it with a funeral director who understands the process.”





He also said international students who have insurance need to get regular health check-ups.





I would like to request all International students in Australia to please look after your health, you have insurance going to a doctor is free. Get your regular check-up before something like this happens” Mr Roy told SBS Hindi .



