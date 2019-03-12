SBS Hindi

Community comes together to repatriate international student’s mortal remains to India

SBS Hindi

Sourav Bose

Sourav Bose Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 12 March 2019 at 2:33pm, updated 12 March 2019 at 3:21pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS

An Indian international student Sourav Bose died of heart attack in Melbourne.

Published 12 March 2019 at 2:33pm, updated 12 March 2019 at 3:21pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
Migrant communities in Melbourne have come together to help repatriate an Indian international student's mortal remains to India after he died on Sunday morning.

Sourav Bose, who arrived in Melbourne in 2013 to study Masters of Business in Enterprise Resource Planning at Victoria University, was at work when he had a heart attack.

Sourav Bose
Sourav Bose Source: Supplied


“Victoria Police contacted me and told me Sourav had died of a heart attack while driving his Uber car,” his friend Arnab Ghosh Roy told SBS Hindi

Repatriating mortal remains to India can cost thousands. 

"I did not know how to send his body to India. My wife suggested reaching out to the community and setting up a Facebook page seeking community help.

"We have received extraordinary help and support from not only the Indian-Australian community but also Bangladeshi and Pakistani community in Australia," Mr Ghosh Roy said.

Saurajit Sinha Roy who came forward to help Arnab to find out the process of repatriating the body to India says they have roped in a funeral director to repatriate the mortal remains to Bose's family in India.  

“Initially we tried to talk to insurance provider if they can provide assistance but they said no. Now we are in the process of booking it with a funeral director who understands the process.”

He also said international students who have insurance need to get regular health check-ups.

I would like to request all International students in Australia to please look after your health, you have insurance going to a doctor is free. Get your regular check-up before something like this happens” Mr Roy told SBS Hindi.

Follow SBS Hindi on
Facebook
and
Twitter


Share

Latest podcast episodes

UKRAINE RUSSIA CONFLICT

SBS Hindi News 06 January 2023: Ukraine rejects Putin Christmas ceasefire request

Drink driving accident airbags

Four Indian men die in a road accident in Victoria; three were not wearing seatbelts

India: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Addressed Media During The Parliament Winter Session

India report: Indian Home Minister says Ram Temple in Ayodhya to be ready by January 2024

Nimmi

तुमको न भूल पाएंगे : निम्मी