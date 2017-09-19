SBS Hindi

Confluence - People To People Relations Through Art

Confluence 2017

Confluence 2017

Published 19 September 2017 at 4:21pm, updated 19 September 2017 at 4:35pm
By Kumud Merani
Confluence 2017 once again brings alive the essence of India in Australia with a diverse range of performances that showcase the classical and the contemporary form of dance, music, theatre, cinema, literature and puppetry. The Hindi Program spoke with His Excellency A. M. Gondane the Indian High Commissioner in Australia about this colourful festival.

Confluence 2017 was launched at an appropriately artistic venue that it well deserves. The Nanda/Hobbs Contemporary Gallery was specifically chosen for this occasion. The Gallery has been working to foster cultural ties through art since 2003, tying in perfectly with the purpose of the festival. Confluence 2017 promises to bring a unique spirit of Indo-Australian intercultural collaboration that intertwines the distinctiveness of the two cultures seamlessly. It will bring alive the essence of India in Australia with a diverse range of performances that showcase the classical and the contemporary form of dance, music, theatre, cinema, literature and puppetry. The performances all evoke a strong sense of India's ancient folk and artistic traditions, presented by renowned stalwarts.

This year, Confluence will travel to seven cities, including Brisbane, Bundaberg, Canberra, Melbourne, Perth, Sydney and Townsville over four weeks. One of the festivals key components is fostering bilateral ties, with joint performances and collaborations between Indian and Australian artists and thinkers.In an exclusive interview with SBS Hindi His Excellency Dr. A.M. Gondane, the High Commissioner of India in Australia empasized the importance of people to people contact to strengthen ties between Nations, he said, ".Relations between people is the starting point not the end, it is the starting point as well as the end. It is the Alfa and Omega.!

At the launch His Excellency said, "Confluence, incorporating the dynamism and vitality of the Indian subcontinent, manifesting in its science and technology, trade & commerce, education and sports, would attempt to merge the Australian aesthetics with the Indian cultural efflorescence in Australia and I am sure, leave a deep imprint on the audience here. I hope the spirit of the Festival will transcend into the vital people-to-people bonds of trust and faith, which underwrite the growing interaction between Australia and India"

