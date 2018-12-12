Correct method of recycling and disposing household chemicals

Background
The NSW Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) is responsible for raising awareness of regulatory requirements, delivering strong compliance and enforcement programs and driving improved waste and recycling practices with industry, business and the community.
The NSW EPA delivers two programs that address household problem waste. These programs are targeted at NSW householders. These programs include Community Recycling Centres (CRC) and Household Chemical CleanOut (HCC). Combined, the Community Recycling Centres program and the Household Chemical CleanOut program aim to reduce or remove problem wastes to improve resource recovery.
Key messages for the Household Problem Waste program
Household Chemical CleanOut
- Waste matters. CleanOut your household chemicals the right way.
- CleanOut is the best way to dispose of unwanted household chemicals to make your home safer and reduce environmental harm
- Free service offered throughout NSW
- Events are hosted by participating local councils once a year
- By dropping off your household chemicals at a CleanOut event you are helping to look after your local environment
- Visit for dates and locations
Community Recycling Centres
- Waste matters. Drop off your household problem waste for recycling
- Permanent Community Recycling Centres make it easy to drop off household problem waste at a time that is convenient for you
- It’s free to drop off your old and unwanted paint, gas bottles, motor oils and cooking oils, car and household batteries, gas bottles, smoke detectors and fluorescent globes and tubes
- By dropping off common household problem wastes at your local Community Recycling Centre you are helping to look after your local environment.
- Visit centres for locations and the full list of materials that can be taken to each centre