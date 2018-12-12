Correct method of recycling and disposing household chemicals

Background

The NSW Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) is responsible for raising awareness of regulatory requirements, delivering strong compliance and enforcement programs and driving improved waste and recycling practices with industry, business and the community.





The NSW EPA delivers two programs that address household problem waste. These programs are targeted at NSW householders. These programs include Community Recycling Centres (CRC) and Household Chemical CleanOut (HCC). Combined, the Community Recycling Centres program and the Household Chemical CleanOut program aim to reduce or remove problem wastes to improve resource recovery.





Key messages for the Household Problem Waste program

Household Chemical CleanOut





Waste matters. CleanOut your household chemicals the right way.

CleanOut is the best way to dispose of unwanted household chemicals to make your home safer and reduce environmental harm

Free service offered throughout NSW

Events are hosted by participating local councils once a year

By dropping off your household chemicals at a CleanOut event you are helping to look after your local environment

Visit www.cleanout.com.au for dates and locations







Community Recycling Centres





Waste matters. Drop off your household problem waste for recycling

Permanent Community Recycling Centres make it easy to drop off household problem waste at a time that is convenient for you

It’s free to drop off your old and unwanted paint, gas bottles, motor oils and cooking oils, car and household batteries, gas bottles, smoke detectors and fluorescent globes and tubes