SBS Hindi

Count Down Begins - Hockey Australia all set for real life Chak de India

SBS Hindi

Indiia and Australia Women Hockey Teams in Action

Indiia and Australia Women HockeyTeams in Action Source: Hockey Australia - Penny Siddhu

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 11 November 2016 at 7:06pm, updated 18 November 2016 at 3:16pm
By Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Australia and Indias women will play a three match Test series, with a high-profile 25th Nov Friday night encounter set to put world class womens sport in the spotlight once again. Penny Sidhu, Marketing and Brand manager with Hockey Australia speaks with Anita Barar about the event and also the details of screening of film ' Chak De India' before one of the match.Tune in …

Published 11 November 2016 at 7:06pm, updated 18 November 2016 at 3:16pm
By Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Melbourne will be home to a new festival of hockey - Men & Women and showpiece international hockey tournament for the next three years.

Speaking with Anita Barar, Penny told that this is not only just a tournament but a festival which would be a family entertainment time too.

She added that there would be lot of photo opportunity with celebrities, food to enjoy and much more to look forward.

 

 
Australia’s Tristan White shadows India’s Danish Mujtaba during their Champions Trophy game at Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London, 16th June 2016.
Australias Tristan White shadows Indias Danish Mujtaba during their Champions Trophy game at Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London, 16th June 2016. Source: Ady Kerry - Hockey Australia


 

Additional attraction would be the screening of film Chak de india , which is about woman hockey She further added.

 The festival of hockey will feature a series of spin-off events including community engagement opportunities and a business forum.

Indias participation in the event comes as a result of Hockey Australias ground-breaking Memorandum of Understanding with Hockey India, signed last year, which will see the Indian Mens National team tour to Australia over the next three years.

 

Indian and Australian women Hockey team in action
Source: Hockey Australia - Penny Siddhu


 

The involvement of both genders will make hockey the only sport in Australia that delivers annual event content featuring both Australia and India, men and women.

Two Test matches involving Australia and India men will also be hosted in regional Victoria as part of this partnership.

Victorians love watching the Kookaburras and the Hockeyroos wear the green and gold. This is a rare chance to see our nations top players against the best in the world, said The Hon. John Eren MP, Minister for Tourism and Major Events; and Sport.

 

Australia's Daniel Beale closes down India's Harmanpreet Singh during the Champions Trophy Final at Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, Stratford, east London, 17th June 2016.
Australia's Daniel Beale closes down India's Harmanpreet Singh during the Champions Trophy Final at Lee Valley Hockey, east London, 17th June 2016. Source: Hockey Australia - Penny Siddhu


 

These are the types of events we want in Victoria, because they mean jobs and a stronger economy. In the Kookaburras and India, we have two of the in-form teams in world hockey right now.

The festival will also have teams coming from New Zealand and Malaysia too. 

Womens Test series: Australia v India22-27 November 2016State Netball and Hockey Centre, Melbourne

Australia v India, mens Test series, regional Victoria30 November - 1 December 2016

 

See also

READ MORE

Penny Sidhu – Hitting (life) Goals



 

READ MORE

Indian Junior Hockey team steals hearts in Semi Finals



Share

Latest podcast episodes

DC: The House Votes for Speaker of the House

No speaker elected - again - for US House of Representatives

01.jpg

मिलिए इस दिलदार टैक्सी ड्राइवर से जो गरीब लड़कियों को फ्री में दे रहे हैं ब्राइडल ड्रेस

FIJI ELECTION 2022

Fiji report : 05 January 2023

KIMBERLY FLOODING WA

SBS Hindi News 04 January 2023: Fitzroy River reaches record-breaking flood levels