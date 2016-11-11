Count Down Begins - Hockey Australia all set for real life Chak de India

Melbourne will be home to a new festival of hockey - Men & Women and showpiece international hockey tournament for the next three years.





Speaking with Anita Barar, Penny told that this is not only just a tournament but a festival which would be a family entertainment time too.





She added that there would be lot of photo opportunity with celebrities, food to enjoy and much more to look forward.











Australias Tristan White shadows Indias Danish Mujtaba during their Champions Trophy game at Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London, 16th June 2016. Source: Ady Kerry - Hockey Australia











Additional attraction would be the screening of film Chak de india , which is about woman hockey She further added.





The festival of hockey will feature a series of spin-off events including community engagement opportunities and a business forum.





Indias participation in the event comes as a result of Hockey Australias ground-breaking Memorandum of Understanding with Hockey India, signed last year, which will see the Indian Mens National team tour to Australia over the next three years.











Source: Hockey Australia - Penny Siddhu











The involvement of both genders will make hockey the only sport in Australia that delivers annual event content featuring both Australia and India, men and women.





Two Test matches involving Australia and India men will also be hosted in regional Victoria as part of this partnership.





Victorians love watching the Kookaburras and the Hockeyroos wear the green and gold. This is a rare chance to see our nations top players against the best in the world, said The Hon. John Eren MP, Minister for Tourism and Major Events; and Sport.











Australia's Daniel Beale closes down India's Harmanpreet Singh during the Champions Trophy Final at Lee Valley Hockey, east London, 17th June 2016. Source: Hockey Australia - Penny Siddhu











These are the types of events we want in Victoria, because they mean jobs and a stronger economy. In the Kookaburras and India, we have two of the in-form teams in world hockey right now.





The festival will also have teams coming from New Zealand and Malaysia too.





Womens Test series: Australia v India22-27 November 2016State Netball and Hockey Centre, Melbourne





Australia v India, mens Test series, regional Victoria30 November - 1 December 2016











