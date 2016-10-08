Indian Junior Hockey team steals hearts in Semi Finals

Australian Hockey League (AHL) is taking place at the Perth Hockey Stadium from September 29 - October 9.





Along with teams from each State and Territory, invitational teams from India, Malaysia and New Zealand are taking part in the two week long tournament.





Source: Hockey Australia - Penny Siddhu





This is the first time both the boys and girls U/13s competition is being hosted in conjunction with the mens and womens league.





The mens and womens competition is being hosted in Perth at the same venue in for the first time in league history. Peter Churack, Hockey WAs CEO, said: This years AHL in Perth will undoubtedly go down in history as the biggest and best event in the tournaments history.





Indian Junior Hockey Team displaying a great strength and dedication played Semifinal match with Victoria team.











At half time, Indian team was trailing behind with 3-0. But Indian junior team showing a rare confidence equaled the score in second half. It was penalty shootout, which gave Victoria team an edge and India lost semifinal match with 4-3.





Now Indian team will now play with NSW team for 3rd place on Sunday 9th Oct..





Speaking with Anita Barar, Junior Hockey team captain Harjeet Singh said, Its different here but we are learning some very fine details and it would help us in future





18 year old Dipsan Tirkey who hails from Orissa , is Vice captain and plays as defender. He said, The main difference is in the training. Here its more of physical.





Players were very excited about this great opportunity of playing in International tournament.











Indian Junior Men Hockey Team Coach, Harendra Singh said: We are extremely pleased to be one of the international teams to be invited for the first time by Hockey Australia for the Australian Hockey League.











In coming days Melbourne will be home to a New Festival of Hockey. The new, men's tournament will take place in late November and will feature 4 countries including Australia and India.











Hockey Australia Chief Executive Cam Vale said: Hockey Australia is excited to be able to extend the opportunity to take part in our national league to India, Malaysia and New Zealand.











