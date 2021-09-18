SBS Hindi

COVID-19 disrupts university students' campus life

The pandemic has changed the education system globally. Source: Getty Images/Mayur Kakade

Published 18 September 2021 at 11:09pm, updated 19 September 2021 at 10:13am
Presented by Preeti Jabbal
After almost two years of pandemic-induced online learning, some university students have expressed concerns about the quality of their education. They lament the loss of face-to-face interaction with academics and peers and access to on-campus facilities. On the other hand, universities claim that the transition to virtual teaching has increased their investment and instructional costs. Here, we discuss if students are getting what they signed up for?

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

