COVID-19 disrupts university students' campus life

Published 18 September 2021 at 11:09pm, updated 19 September 2021 at 10:13am
Presented by Preeti Jabbal
Source: SBS
After almost two years of pandemic-induced online learning, some university students have expressed concerns about the quality of their education. They lament the loss of face-to-face interaction with academics and peers and access to on-campus facilities. On the other hand, universities claim that the transition to virtual teaching has increased their investment and instructional costs. Here, we discuss if students are getting what they signed up for?
