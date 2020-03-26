Highlights As at 3 pm on 25 March 2020, there have been 2,423 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Australia.

The total number of cases in NSW is 1219 as reported on Thursday morning.

The Leader of the Opposition said it was now time to shut the borders and put the state into a lockdown.





“I know it will be very very difficult for everyone but its what we will all have to do,” Ms McKay told SBS Hindi.





“My view is if you go into lockdown, and if you do it hard and you do it fast, you start to recover far quicker. This waiting around and hoping these numbers are going to come down, they are not going to come down.





“We have seen it in Italy, China, in the UK, in the US, wherever you look, the only way to stop this is to lockdown. People should be isolating in their homes,” she said.





Listen to the podcast:





LISTEN TO COVID-19: NSW Opposition leader calls for a full lockdown and $5000 replacement wage SBS Hindi 26/03/2020 06:54 Play





ALSO ON SBS HINDI: This Melbourne group is delivering vegetarian food for free to those in dire need







Ms McKay also called for the state government to announce a second stimulus package.





“I believe it should be a replacement wage kept at $5000 a month which just gives people the opportunity to pay their rent or mortgage or importantly, put food on their table,” she said.





Ms McKay congratulated SBS for launching multilingual Coronavirus news and information portal in 63 languages.





Follow SBS Hindi’s special coverage of COVID-19 outbreak

Australians must stay at least 1.5 metres away from other people. Indoors, there must be a density of no more than one person per four square metres of floor space.





If you believe you may have contracted the virus, call your doctor, don’t visit, or contact the national Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.





If you are struggling to breathe or experiencing a medical emergency, call 000.





Tune into SBS Hindi at 5 pm every day and follow us on Facebook and Twitter





ALSO ON SBS HINDI: This volunteer group is delivering groceries to elderly Australians free of cost





