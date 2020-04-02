SBS Hindi

COVID-19 vaccine could be up to 18 months away

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Professor Paul Kelly speaks to the media

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Professor Paul Kelly speaks to the media Source: AAP

Published 2 April 2020 at 5:22pm
By Greg Dyett
Presented by Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Available in other languages

Researchers across the globe are trying to develop a vaccine but Deputy Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly says that could be at least 18 months away.

Highlights
  • COVID19 vaccine is almost 18 months away.
  • Victoria increasing ICU beds from 500 to 4,500.
  • Western Australian Premier wants Antaria cruise ship to leave its shores.
Australians are being warned a vaccine for COVID-19 could take 18 months. 

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Doctor Paul Kelly says developing vaccines for coronaviruses has proven to be difficult so containing the spread of COVID-19 is vital.

He says we are working against the time. 

"Vaccines for coronaviruses are not easy. In fact, up till now, we've never had a successful vaccine against a coronavirus. So this is experimental time. How long it will take, estimates have varied but at least months probably 12 months possibly 18 months," Dr Kelly said. 


COVID-19 vaccine could be up to 18 months away

COVID-19 vaccine could be up to 18 months away

02/04/2020


Has COVID-19 outbreak affected you adversely? Share your story with us.
Can't pay rent due to job loss? Here's how to negotiate with landlord for rent relief



