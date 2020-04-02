COVID-19 vaccine could be up to 18 months away

Available in other languages

Highlights COVID19 vaccine is almost 18 months away.

Victoria increasing ICU beds from 500 to 4,500.

Western Australian Premier wants Antaria cruise ship to leave its shores.

Australians are being warned a vaccine for COVID-19 could take 18 months.





Deputy Chief Medical Officer Doctor Paul Kelly says developing vaccines for coronaviruses has proven to be difficult so containing the spread of COVID-19 is vital.





He says we are working against the time.





"Vaccines for coronaviruses are not easy. In fact, up till now, we've never had a successful vaccine against a coronavirus. So this is experimental time. How long it will take, estimates have varied but at least months probably 12 months possibly 18 months," Dr Kelly said.







