SBS Hindi

Crisis management - Should India and Nepal work on their relationship?

SBS Hindi

india, nepal, modi, oli

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Nepalese Prime Minister KP Oli Source: Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 31 March 2016 at 1:21pm, updated 31 March 2016 at 1:52pm
By Amit Sarwal
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Mitra Pariyar highlights the huge number of Nepalese working in India and Gorkhas employed in the Indian army, protecting India's borders, as proof of strong people-to-people links between the two countries.

Published 31 March 2016 at 1:21pm, updated 31 March 2016 at 1:52pm
By Amit Sarwal
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Recently, Nepal’s Prime Minister KP Oli completed his historic visit to China.

Oli signed agreements that seek to bypass Nepal’s geographical dependence on India for trade routes.

Li Keqiang, kp oli, china, india, nepal
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, right, talks with Nepal's Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Ol Source: AAP


While Nepali media has mostly hailed it as an “end” to India’s monopoly, Indian political observers and media also believe that Modi government has lost out to China.

Mitra Pariyar, a researcher based at Sydney’s Macquarie University, believes it is too early to pass immediate judgement.

Can this visit of Nepalese Prime Minister be seen in the light of the blockade of goods on India-Nepal border that led to shortages of essential commodities in Nepal?

india, nepal, modi, oli
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) receives Nepalese Prime Minister KP Oli (L) Source: Getty Images


Pariyar says that Nepal and India have a historical relationship.

He suggests that the Indian government should not take decisions under the influence of Madhesi leaders.

Pariyar highlights the huge number of Nepalese working in India and Gorkhas employed in the Indian army, protecting India’s borders, as proof of strong people-to-people links.

Listen to Amit Sarwal’s interview with Mitra Pariyar on how India and Nepal can work on their relationship.

mitra pariyar
mitra pariyar Source: mitra pariyar


 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

KIMBERLY FLOODING WA

SBS Hindi News 04 January 2023: Fitzroy River reaches record-breaking flood levels

CHAMPS.jpg

Medal haul for Melbourne's junior wrestlers

INDONESIA G20 BALI SUMMIT

India report : Indian PM speaks with King Charles, discusses key issues

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

Australia's net migration rates are returning to pre-pandemic levels, report finds