Crisis management - Should India and Nepal work on their relationship?

Available in other languages

Available in other languages

Recently, Nepal’s Prime Minister KP Oli completed his historic visit to China.





Oli signed agreements that seek to bypass Nepal’s geographical dependence on India for trade routes.





Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, right, talks with Nepal's Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Ol Source: AAP





While Nepali media has mostly hailed it as an “end” to India’s monopoly, Indian political observers and media also believe that Modi government has lost out to China.





Mitra Pariyar, a researcher based at Sydney’s Macquarie University, believes it is too early to pass immediate judgement.





Can this visit of Nepalese Prime Minister be seen in the light of the blockade of goods on India-Nepal border that led to shortages of essential commodities in Nepal?





Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) receives Nepalese Prime Minister KP Oli (L) Source: Getty Images





Pariyar says that Nepal and India have a historical relationship.





He suggests that the Indian government should not take decisions under the influence of Madhesi leaders.





Pariyar highlights the huge number of Nepalese working in India and Gorkhas employed in the Indian army, protecting India’s borders, as proof of strong people-to-people links.





Listen to Amit Sarwal’s interview with Mitra Pariyar on how India and Nepal can work on their relationship.





mitra pariyar Source: mitra pariyar









