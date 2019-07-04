Deadly flu outbreak hits, are you prepared?

Since the flu season has started 37 people have died in Victoria and 47 in New South Wales.





Health experts are predicting almost 4,000 Australians will die from flu this year.





These are the two most populous states, this means it is a very dangerous situation for a lot of people across the nation, especially those under the age of 12 and over the age of 65.





Dr Sachin Dahiya is General Practitioner in Melbourne.





He says, “In the last two weeks I have seen a big influx of patients with flu-like symptoms.”





Dr Dahiya explains, “usually another illness or condition that's responsible for the deaths of most flu patients. Because it just worsens the pre-existing conditions like Asthma and heart disease.





“Australian Government haven't specified that flu vaccination is mandatory but if someone lives or works in close proximity with elders or children they should have flu shots,” said Dr Sachin.





The National Immunisation Program offers free flu shots for those over 65, Indigenous people and pregnant women. It can be given at some chemists or the doctor's clinic.





Dr Dahiya says, “If you feel flu-like symptoms, please visit your local GP immediately to avoid complications as experts are warning that the worst of the flu season is ahead of us.”



