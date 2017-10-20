Defeated citizenship bill will come back with easier English test?

The original bill would have extended the waiting time for permanent residents to apply for citizenship, and created tougher English language tests as well as extra powers for the minister.





But, the bill failed to pass with Labor, the Greens and the Nick Xenophon Team all opposed.





Reforms to the bill the government is willing to consider include accepting migrants who pass an English entrance exam at Band 5 on the international testing standard, rather than Band 6 as previously proposed.





The government also wanted to impose its crackdown retrospectively, affecting everyone who applied for citizenship since its policy was announced on April 20.





It is now willing to hold fire on the changes until July 1 next year.



