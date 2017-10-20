SBS Hindi

Defeated citizenship bill will come back with easier English test?

SBS Hindi

Immigration Minister Peter Dutton will make amendments to the citizenship bill

Immigration Minister Peter Dutton will make amendments to the citizenship bill Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 20 October 2017 at 5:52pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS

Immigration Minister Peter Dutton has confirmed the government's sweeping reforms to citizenship will be redrafted with an easier English language test and eventually reintroduced back to the Senate.

Published 20 October 2017 at 5:52pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
The original bill would have extended the waiting time for permanent residents to apply for citizenship, and created tougher English language tests as well as extra powers for the minister.

But, the bill failed to pass with Labor, the Greens and the Nick Xenophon Team all opposed.

Reforms to the bill the government is willing to consider include accepting migrants who pass an English entrance exam at Band 5 on the international testing standard, rather than Band 6 as previously proposed.

The government also wanted to impose its crackdown retrospectively, affecting everyone who applied for citizenship since its policy was announced on April 20.

It is now willing to hold fire on the changes until July 1 next year.

Indian Australian community leader in Melbourne Manoj Kumar accuses the federal government that Government is wasting taxpayer’s money on an issue they are opposed to.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

SCG FEMALE CRICKET STATUE

SBS Hindi News 05 January 2023: World first female cricketer statue unveiled at Sydney Cricket Ground

DC: The House Votes for Speaker of the House

No speaker elected - again - for US House of Representatives

01.jpg

मिलिए इस दिलदार टैक्सी ड्राइवर से जो गरीब लड़कियों को फ्री में दे रहे हैं ब्राइडल ड्रेस

FIJI ELECTION 2022

Fiji report : 05 January 2023