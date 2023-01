DELICIOUS SOYA CHOPS











Ingredients-











Soya Granules- 2 Cups





Bread Crumbs- 1/2 Cup





Boiled Grated Potatoes-2





Ginger Chopped - 1/2





Garlic Paste - 1/ tsp





Chat Masala- 1/2 tsp





Chilli Paste- 1/ tsp





Red Chilli Paste -1/2 tsp





Corn Flour -3 Tbsp





Salt to Taste











Method- Put all the ingredients in a blender and grind it together, take it out in a bowl , make a Shape of Chops and Shallow fry till golden brown on both side . Serve hot