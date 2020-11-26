Despondent international students seek other study destinations

Highlights Students looking to other countries for international education

Borders closed to temporary visa holders such student visa holders since March 2020

Pilot program will be initiated by some states and universities to bring back international students

Australia was warned to prepare for reputational damage among international students from closed borders and lack of welfare support.





A recent survey of more than 1500 international students with applications or offers from Australian universities found more than half ((53%)) are considering changing destinations.





Migration agents say it's become a reality, with thousands of students looking at switching to Canada instead - prompting criticism of the government's unclear messaging.





Sydney-based registered migration agent Dhiresh Kohli says many international students have been locked out of Australia due to border closures.





“The government has given information about how to seek exemption [from border closures] on their website but unfortunately, but very few students have got it. I do not know a single student personally who has been able to travel [with borders shut],” Mr Kohli said.





“The sad reality is many students are learning online from their living rooms in India with a time difference of five hours after having paid full fees.”





Mr Kohli said this bitterness of blocking out students from entering the country has resulted in many now considering studying elsewhere like Canada.





“This is going to severely impact Australia’s international education industry.”





Mr Kohli said this bitterness of blocking out students from entering the country has resulted into many now considering studying elsewhere like Canada.





Canada is fast becoming the destination of choice because it reopened its borders to international students in October and the government extended welfare support to the cohort during the pandemic.





Karen Celis’s travel plans were delayed after Australia shut down its borders. She was meant to study English but eight months later, the 28-year-old is tired of waiting.





“At this point, we haven't been given an answer about what will happen with our visas, with the money we've got invested, with the dreams we have postponed,” she says.





The international student says that dream is becoming a nightmare because of the uncertainty and lack of information. She's now reconsidering her plans.





"I've started looking at going to Canada and I've been talking to my agent about how to cancel with Australia,” she says.





Pilot program to bring back international students to Australia

A small number of international students will be allowed to enter the country under delayed pilot programs in the Northern Territory, South Australia and ACT but all states and territories have been asked to submit plans to the Federal Government by the end of this month for international student arrivals starting after Christmas.





In a statement, Federal Education Minister Dan Tehan told SBS News, “Our Government wants to see international students return to Australia in a safe way that does not disadvantage Australian citizens overseas who want to return."





