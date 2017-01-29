Dhokar Dalna
Ingredients
Chana Dal 2 Cups
Potatoes 2
Ginger 1/2 paste
Green Chillies 2
Garm Masala 1 tsp
Sonf- 1/2 tsp
Cumin Seeds 1 tsp
Hing- A pinch
Turmeric Powder 1 tsp
Salt to taste
Fresh Coriander for Garnishing
Method- Clean, Wash and Soak Chana dal for 6 hours, drain and Grind Coarsely, Slice Potatoes in round shape and fry it . Keep aside
In Mixing bowl add Chana dal, Coconut, Salt , 1/2 tsp Red Chilli Powder and Steam in a Greased Plate for about 12-15 minutes, Cool, then Cut into Cubes and Fry, Keep aside
in a Non-Stick Pan, take 3 tabs Oil, add Ginger and Green Chillies & Spices, add 1/4 cup Water, stir .Add Chana Dal Cubes and Potatoes , Add little Water to make a Gravy
Garnish with Fresh Coriander, Serve hot with Rice or Chapati