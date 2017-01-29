SBS Hindi

Dhokar Dalna

SBS Hindi

Dhoker Dalna Dish

Dhoker Dalna Dish Source: Satish Gupta

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 29 January 2017 at 12:51pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Try out this unusual Bengali Dish. It will make a great addition to your special dishes! Dhokar Dalna.

Published 29 January 2017 at 12:51pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Dhokar Dalna

 

Ingredients

 

Chana Dal 2 Cups

Potatoes 2

Ginger 1/2 paste

Green Chillies 2

Garm Masala 1 tsp

Sonf- 1/2 tsp

Cumin Seeds 1 tsp

Hing- A pinch

Turmeric Powder 1 tsp

Salt to taste

Fresh Coriander for Garnishing

 

Method- Clean, Wash and Soak Chana dal for 6 hours, drain and Grind Coarsely, Slice Potatoes in round shape and fry it . Keep aside

In Mixing bowl add Chana dal, Coconut, Salt , 1/2 tsp Red Chilli Powder and Steam in a Greased Plate for about 12-15 minutes, Cool, then Cut into Cubes and Fry, Keep aside

in a Non-Stick Pan, take 3 tabs Oil, add Ginger and Green Chillies & Spices, add 1/4 cup Water, stir .Add Chana Dal Cubes and Potatoes , Add little Water to make a Gravy

Garnish with Fresh Coriander, Serve hot with Rice or Chapati

 

 





Share

Latest podcast episodes

SCG FEMALE CRICKET STATUE

SBS Hindi News 05 January 2023: World first female cricketer statue unveiled at Sydney Cricket Ground

DC: The House Votes for Speaker of the House

No speaker elected - again - for US House of Representatives

01.jpg

मिलिए इस दिलदार टैक्सी ड्राइवर से जो गरीब लड़कियों को फ्री में दे रहे हैं ब्राइडल ड्रेस

FIJI ELECTION 2022

Fiji report : 05 January 2023