Dhokar Dalna











Ingredients











Chana Dal 2 Cups





Potatoes 2





Ginger 1/2 paste





Green Chillies 2





Garm Masala 1 tsp





Sonf- 1/2 tsp





Cumin Seeds 1 tsp





Hing- A pinch





Turmeric Powder 1 tsp





Salt to taste





Fresh Coriander for Garnishing











Method- Clean, Wash and Soak Chana dal for 6 hours, drain and Grind Coarsely, Slice Potatoes in round shape and fry it . Keep aside





In Mixing bowl add Chana dal, Coconut, Salt , 1/2 tsp Red Chilli Powder and Steam in a Greased Plate for about 12-15 minutes, Cool, then Cut into Cubes and Fry, Keep aside





in a Non-Stick Pan, take 3 tabs Oil, add Ginger and Green Chillies & Spices, add 1/4 cup Water, stir .Add Chana Dal Cubes and Potatoes , Add little Water to make a Gravy





Garnish with Fresh Coriander, Serve hot with Rice or Chapati

























