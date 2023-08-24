Diaspora 'over the moon' as world congratulates India on successful lunar mission

In July, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) initiated the launch of a spacecraft with the objective of achieving a landing in the vicinity of the moon's south pole.





On Wednesday, the Indian spacecraft successfully landed on the moon at 6:04pm (Indian local time) and this has positioned India as the fourth nation to touch the lunar surface, following the US, Russia and China.



This image from video provided by the Indian Space Research Organisation shows the surface of the moon as the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft prepares for landing on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023. India became the first country to land a spacecraft near the moon’s south pole, which scientists believe could hold vital reserves of frozen water. (ISRO via AP) Credit: AP India's latest mission occurred shortly after an unsuccessful Russian lunar mission in the same vicinity.







Immediately after the successful landing, the ISRO announced in a post on X (formerly Twitter), "I reached my destination and you too!': Chandrayaan 3"





"Chandrayaan-3 has successfully soft-landed on the moon. Congratulations, India!"





Congratulating the ISRO team, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Chandrayaan-3's triumph mirrors the aspirations and capabilities of 1.4 billion Indians.



Both Facebook and X were inundated with comments from elated Indians who had been observing the nerve-wracking landing sequence.





In Australia, former Prime Minister Scott Morrison quickly took to Facebook to post a congratulatory message.



India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, left, and Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison seen together attending a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland, Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. (Phil Noble/Pool via AP) Credit: Phil Noble/AP "Congratulations to India, the Indian Space Research Organisation and PM Narendra Modi on the success of the Chandrayaan-3 moon landing mission. A great achievement for India," Mr Morrison said.





The Indian consulate in Perth shared an image of a local council building which was lit up in the Indian tri-colour.





"In recognition of Chandrayaan's successful landing, Basil Zempilas - Lord Mayor of Perth lit the Council building in tricolour," the consulate said on its Facebook page.



Prior to the landing, a group of Indians organised a prayer meeting at a local temple in Sydney seeking blessings for the mission to be successful.





Parag Srivastava, the organiser of the event, said, "We saw Indians in the US and UK performing pujas and havans (Hindu rituals) for India's mission. So we wanted to show similar sentiments from Australia."



Parag Srivastava (middle) organised a prayer meeting in New South Wales ahead of the successful lunar landing. Credit: Parag Srivastava "We are over the moon that our prayers have been answered and India has successfully landed on the moon," Mr Srivastava said.





Dr Nikhel Gupta , an astrophysicist at the Perth-based CSIRO, said it was a big achievement for the whole world.



A man cheering for the successful landing of India’s moon craft Chandrayaan-3, on the moon surface, poses with the Indian flag in Ahmedabad, India, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. A successful landing would make India the fourth country, after the United States, the Soviet Union, and China, to achieve the feat. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki) Source: AP / Ajit Solanki/AP "It is about team work and it is worth noting how such a big team works in the area of science," Dr Gupta said.





Anupriya Aggarwal, a scientist at the Kirby Institute, said she was watching the mission live on TV last night and felt extremely proud of India.



Dr Anupriya Aggarwal at the Kirby Institute lab. Source: Supplied / Supplied by Anupriya Aggarwal "My congratulations to all the ISRO scientists especially the women who were involved in this. They do this work on top of all other societal roles and responsibilities and this is something that we should all acknowledge and celebrate," she said.



