Director Anubhav Sinha - on his film "Mulk"

Mumbai Celebrity Sightings

Anubhav Sinha, Taapsee Pannu and Rajat Kapoor at the trailer launch of their movie Mulk in Mumbai. Source: (Photo by Milind Shelte/India Today Group/Getty Images)

Published 1 August 2018 at 7:16pm, updated 3 August 2018 at 3:44pm
By Kumud Merani
The latest, soon to be released film "Mulk," says Director Anubhav Sinha, "Is a film about harmony and love, contrary to the trolls, this is not a film based on or related to Politics. This film is about, it's about me and the path we can pursue to live in harmony and stand by each other during sorrowful times." Tune in to hear this exclusive interview with Anubhav Sinha by SBS Hindi...

Even before the film Mulk has been released, director Anubhav Sinha was trolled and has received a bashing on social media. The film is about harmony and human understanding, Anubhav says, "The film was motivated by several headlines in the papers over the past couple of years. Some of these headlines deeply disturbed me, so I strung together these headlines and elaborated on them and thus was born the film Mulk, which is about Hindu and Muslim relations and relations between India and Pakistan."

Anubhav Sinha at the trailer of Mulk
. Source: Photo by Milind Shelte/India Today Group/Getty Images)


Director/producer Anubhav Sinha has made some memorable movies like Gulab Gang, Dus, and Tum Bin. These films were deeply emotional films and left the viewers teary-eyed. We asked him if Mulk would also get us dewy-eyed, to which Anubhav respond, "yes, at moments this film too will leave you dewy-eyed. But more importantly when you leave the theatre after watching the film do grope into your pockets because I'm going to place some questions in them. Each one of you must find an answer to those questions and each one's answer will differ."



It did not take long to produce the film, it was produced in a short period of just over a year. The cast includes top performers like Rishi Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, Rajat Kapoor and Nina Gupta. Talking of his experience in working with Rishi Kapoor, Anubhav Sinha says, "I got to learn a lot from him, his dedication to work and passion for cinema are somethings I learned from him.

 
Tapsee Pannu
Mumbai Celebrity Sightings Source: Photo by Milind Shelte/India Today Group/Getty Images


The film was shot in Lucknow because of it's "Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb" (mixed Hindu Muslim culture and a rich mix of Hindi and Urdu) though the story is set in Varanasi. Talking of Lucknow Anubhav cannot resist talking of the nawabi food and delicacies that the entire unit gorged to their heart's content.

 
Rajat Kapoor
Mumbai Celebrity Sightings Source: Photo by Milind Shelte/India Today Group/Getty Images


