'Dirty little secrets' that helped her healing

India

Nandita Chakraborty writes novellas with strong autobiographical elements as a form of therapy. Source: Supplied by Nandita Chakraborty

Published 21 April 2022 at 10:01am
By Preeti Jabbal
Falling from 40 metres offline and falling in love online both plunged author Nandita Chakraborty’s life into despair but she rose like a phoenix to rediscover life and write about it. In her new book ‘Dirty Little Secrets’ Ms Chakraborty willingly exposes her strengths and weaknesses. Here, she speaks to SBS Hindi about how she became an accidental writer as therapy for her brain injury.

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

