'The Kashmir Files' film director confirms his next project 'The Delhi Files'

In this podcast, SBS Hindi speaks to the Indian film director Vivek Agnihotri about his latest movie, 'The Kashmir Files'. The film, released last month, is based on the exodus of Hindus from Kashmir in the 1990s. Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumar, Chinmay Mandlekar, and Mrinal Kulkarni are the film's lead actors.
Published 12 April 2022 at 5:27pm
Presented by SBS Hindi
Source: SBS
Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top.