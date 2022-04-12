SBS Hindi

'The Kashmir Files' film director confirms his next project 'The Delhi Files'

Bollywood

Indian film maker Vivek Agnihotri. Source: Supplied by Vivek Agnihotri

Published 12 April 2022 at 5:27pm
In this podcast, SBS Hindi speaks to the Indian film director Vivek Agnihotri about his latest movie, 'The Kashmir Files'. The film, released last month, is based on the exodus of Hindus from Kashmir in the 1990s. Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumar, Chinmay Mandlekar, and Mrinal Kulkarni are the film's lead actors.

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

