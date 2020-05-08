SBS Hindi

Discounted short-term homestay accommodation scheme launched for international students

International students

Published 8 May 2020 at 4:08pm
By Stefan Armbruster
Presented by Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Hundreds of Australian families are signing up to house some of the thousands of international students facing financial hardship and homelessness due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Highlights
  • Almost 500,000 international students in Australia
  • Short-term homestay accommodation scheme
  • Hosts will receive $120 per week
A discounted short-term homestay accommodation scheme has just started, in anticipation of tough times ahead.

Hosts will receive $120 per week, paid for with crisis funds from educational institutions and government agencies - the usual rate is just over $300, paid in full by the students.  

There are about 500,000 international students in Australia, contributing almost $40 billion a year to the economy.
Despite paying taxes, they’re not eligible for federal support like JobKeeper or JobSeeker, and with no way of going home, there are fears many will become destitute and homeless. 

David Bycroft, the founder of the Australian Homestay Network who sensed a looming crisis said, "The industry and the other government departments are working really hard to provide hardship funds for international students and they’re working with us, all of them, so they can get the students off the streets and into a safe place."

For offering the discounted homestay placements, the Network gets a $40 weekly fee for management, insurances, and support services for students referred by their institutions and government agencies. 

