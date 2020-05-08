Discounted short-term homestay accommodation scheme launched for international students

Highlights Almost 500,000 international students in Australia

Short-term homestay accommodation scheme

Hosts will receive $120 per week

A discounted short-term homestay accommodation scheme has just started, in anticipation of tough times ahead.





Hosts will receive $120 per week, paid for with crisis funds from educational institutions and government agencies - the usual rate is just over $300, paid in full by the students.





There are about 500,000 international students in Australia, contributing almost $40 billion a year to the economy.

Despite paying taxes, they’re not eligible for federal support like JobKeeper or JobSeeker, and with no way of going home, there are fears many will become destitute and homeless.





David Bycroft, the founder of the Australian Homestay Network who sensed a looming crisis said, "The industry and the other government departments are working really hard to provide hardship funds for international students and they’re working with us, all of them, so they can get the students off the streets and into a safe place."





For offering the discounted homestay placements, the Network gets a $40 weekly fee for management, insurances, and support services for students referred by their institutions and government agencies.





