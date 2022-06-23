Diversity of four short plays brings theatre lovers together

Published 23 June 2022 at 12:23pm, updated 23 June 2022 at 10:09pm
By Preeti Jabbal
Source: SBS
Returning to the stage after a Covid-influenced pause has given new energy and drive to the art scene. Actor, director and the Order of Australia Medal awardee (2019) Mandar Vaidya has played a pivotal role in bringing amateur artists together to stage a collection of four plays in Melbourne recently. In this podcast, he talks to SBS Hindi about the emotions evoked by the plays' diverse themes, and how acting can enable a sense of 'fulfillment.'
Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top.