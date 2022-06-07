SBS Hindi

Victorian Dinesh Patel set to compete in World Blackball Championships in Morocco

Dinesh Patel Team Manager Masters Team Source: Supplied by Dinesh Patel

Published 7 June 2022 at 11:29am
By Preeti Jabbal
Source: SBS

Dinesh Patel, an Indo-Fijian from Australia, has been selected to manage Australia's Masters team at the World Blackball Championship in Morocco, set for October 2022. In addition, he will also represent Australia in the World Masters singles and pairs events. In an interview with SBS Hindi, he said representing Victoria is an honour and privilege.

Listen to the podcast in Hindi and English by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

