Diwan-E-Aam Lal Qila (part 2)

Diwan-e-Aam

Diwan-e-Aam Source: Vijay Jayara

Published 17 January 2017 at 5:56pm, updated 19 January 2017 at 11:30am
By Kumud Merani
Available in other languages

Let's walk further into the renowned Red Fort of Delhi. Diwan-e-Aam had a rare mixture of architectural beauty. The ceiling was 30 feet high and this court was gilded with silver and gold and was studded with precious stones. Over a period of time plunderers and thieves stole a lot of the precious stones and silver and gold.On the marble back wall of Diwan-e-Aam there are beautiful paintings of a garden wherein the birds seem to take flight and the flowers still seem to give out a divine fragrance..Let's take a walk around this place...Script Vijay Jayara- Presentation -Kumud Merani

