Do you know about a temple built by Ghost in India?

Published 30 October 2017 at 3:32pm, updated 30 October 2017 at 3:35pm
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Guess who built a Shiva temple in Datiyana village, a remotely located hamlet in Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur district? If the local folklore is to be believed, the Shiva temple was by ghosts, that too, overnight. Known as the Bhootonwala Mandir, the local people revere the deity and the ghosts who built the temple for protecting the villagers from natural calamity. The ancient temple is built of red bricks and no cement or mortar was has been used to bind the bricks together. The temple, believed to be almost a thousand years old, shows no signs of wear and tear and has withstood the vagaries of weather for centuries.
