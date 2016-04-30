Do you know about the laws and services available to victims of family violence in Australia?

Family violence is a serious social issue worldwide.





The Australian Government has developed a number of measures to improve the family law system's response to family violence and child abuse.





The Family Law Legislation (Family Violence and Other Measures) Amendment Act 2011 (the Family Violence Act), amended the Family Law Act 1975 to help protect children from harm and improve the family law system's response to family violence and abuse.





Apart from the Family Violence Act, part of the Australian Government's agenda to improve the family law system's response to family violence and abuse, there are many services available at national, state and council level for the victims of family violence.





Dr Lata Satyen says – “People should not tolerate abuse, as it can become serious later on. So, please try and take steps early to help yourself and your family.”





On Facebook, there is an Indian Women’s Support Group ( https://www.facebook.com/IndianWomensSupportGroup/?fref=ts ) that intends to assist Indian women in Australia in relation to family violence and support in relationships.





To understand various Australian laws against family violence and services available to victims, Amit Sarwal talks to Melbourne-based Dr Lata Satyen from Deakin University’s School of Psychology.





For more information on Australian Government’s laws and initiatives on family violence, please see: https://www.ag.gov.au/FamiliesAndMarriage/Families/FamilyViolence/Pages/default.aspx



