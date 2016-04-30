SBS Hindi

Do you know about the laws and services available to victims of family violence in Australia?

SBS Hindi

Call the police

Source: NSW Police

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 30 April 2016 at 2:01pm, updated 30 April 2016 at 4:28pm
By Amit Sarwal
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Apart from the Family Violence Act, as part of the Australian Government's various programs, there are many services available at national, state and council level for the victims of family violence.

Published 30 April 2016 at 2:01pm, updated 30 April 2016 at 4:28pm
By Amit Sarwal
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Family violence is a serious social issue worldwide.

The Australian Government has developed a number of measures to improve the family law system's response to family violence and child abuse.

The Family Law Legislation (Family Violence and Other Measures) Amendment Act 2011 (the Family Violence Act), amended the Family Law Act 1975 to help protect children from harm and improve the family law system's response to family violence and abuse.

A scene from the family violence ad
Source: AAP


Apart from the Family Violence Act, part of the Australian Government's agenda to improve the family law system's response to family violence and abuse, there are many services available at national, state and council level for the victims of family violence.

Dr Lata Satyen says – “People should not tolerate abuse, as it can become serious later on. So, please try and take steps early to help yourself and your family.”

On Facebook, there is an Indian Women’s Support Group (
https://www.facebook.com/IndianWomensSupportGroup/?fref=ts
) that intends to assist Indian women in Australia in relation to family violence and support in relationships.

To understand various Australian laws against family violence and services available to victims, Amit Sarwal talks to Melbourne-based Dr Lata Satyen from Deakin University’s School of Psychology.

For more information on Australian Government’s laws and initiatives on family violence, please see:
https://www.ag.gov.au/FamiliesAndMarriage/Families/FamilyViolence/Pages/default.aspx


Stop Domestic Violence
Source: Pixabay


Share

Latest podcast episodes

KIMBERLY FLOODING WA

SBS Hindi News 04 January 2023: Fitzroy River reaches record-breaking flood levels

CHAMPS.jpg

Medal haul for Melbourne's junior wrestlers

INDONESIA G20 BALI SUMMIT

India report : Indian PM speaks with King Charles, discusses key issues

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

Australia's net migration rates are returning to pre-pandemic levels, report finds