Do you know about the various forms of family violence?

Family violence not only upsets the health and well-being those affected but has far reaching effects on the Australian community as a whole.





Family violence is a serious social issue worldwide.





According to a recent report, one in six Australian women has experienced physical or sexual violence from a current or former partner or spouse.





The Australian Government has developed a number of measures to improve the family law system's response to family violence and child abuse.





The Family Law Legislation (Family Violence and Other Measures) Amendment Act 2011 (the Family Violence Act), amended the Family Law Act 1975 to help protect children from harm and improve the family law system's response to family violence and abuse.





Dr Lata Satyen says – “family violence or abuse has many forms, namely: verbal abuse, physical abuse, emotional abuse, social abuse, financial abuse, sexual abuse, and spiritual abuse.”





Sometimes, family violence affects the victim and/or her children.





To understand the various forms of family violence, Amit Sarwal talks to Melbourne-based Dr Lata Satyen from Deakin University’s School of Psychology.



