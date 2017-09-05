Do you know about these important methods of brain development for Children?

Priya Source: Priya
Published 5 September 2017 at 11:21am, updated 5 September 2017 at 11:23am
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
It is important to use a combination of traditional and modern methods like Abacus, Vedic Maths and Chess for brain development. Educational Consultant Priya Wani spoke to Harita Mehta about these brain development methods and their benefits.
Published 5 September 2017 at 11:21am, updated 5 September 2017 at 11:23am
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share