Do you know how to write a STAR Key Selection Criteria?

key selection criteria, australian job market

Source: Getty Images

Published 13 April 2016 at 4:06pm, updated 13 April 2016 at 9:07pm
By Amit Sarwal
Available in other languages

Do you want to work for government, council, academic institution, or an NGO in Australia? Here are some STAR tips on how to respond to Key Selection Criteria.

As part of a job application, people are often asked to formally respond to a set of key selection criteria.

The KSC, as it is popularly known, requires a 1-2 page document in which a candidate addresses each selection criterion.

A KSC document is separate from résumés and cover letters.

KSC includes various aspects such as skills, abilities, experience, and qualifications.

Organisations which typically require selection criteria to be addressed in a separate document include government, councils, public service, universities, institutes, and NGOs.

 

Notepad with Check List and Pen
Source: Getty Images


 

In Australia, selection criteria responses are very strict along with referral checks.

Naishadh suggests - “Do not copy resume, cover letter and key selection criteria statements from friends.”

He also adds that he doesn’t advocate new migrants on “adding any fake experience in your resume and KSC as the HR will soon find it out and it can create problems at present and future job.”

Naishadh says that candidates must respond to both ‘Essential’ and ‘Desirable’ criteria.

He suggests that candidates should follow the STAR formula – Situation, Task, Action, and Result.

STAR formula can help you gather and convey all the relevant information about a specific capability that the job requires.

  • S – situation: set up the context – where, when, who?
  • T – task : what specifically was the task/challenge?
  • A – action: what did you do to get the task done?
  • R – result: what was the outcome?
For more details and important tips on writing the Key Selection Criteria, listen to Amit Sarwal’s conversation with Naishadh Gadani, a Melbourne-based career coach.

 

Naishadh Gadani
Source: naishadh gadani


