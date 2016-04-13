Do you know how to write a STAR Key Selection Criteria?

Available in other languages

As part of a job application, people are often asked to formally respond to a set of key selection criteria.





The KSC, as it is popularly known, requires a 1-2 page document in which a candidate addresses each selection criterion.





A KSC document is separate from résumés and cover letters.





KSC includes various aspects such as skills, abilities, experience, and qualifications.





Organisations which typically require selection criteria to be addressed in a separate document include government, councils, public service, universities, institutes, and NGOs.











In Australia, selection criteria responses are very strict along with referral checks.





Naishadh suggests - “Do not copy resume, cover letter and key selection criteria statements from friends.”





He also adds that he doesn’t advocate new migrants on “adding any fake experience in your resume and KSC as the HR will soon find it out and it can create problems at present and future job.”





Naishadh says that candidates must respond to both ‘Essential’ and ‘Desirable’ criteria.





He suggests that candidates should follow the STAR formula – Situation, Task, Action, and Result.





STAR formula can help you gather and convey all the relevant information about a specific capability that the job requires.





S – situation: set up the context – where, when, who?

T – task : what specifically was the task/challenge?

A – action: what did you do to get the task done?

R – result: what was the outcome?

For more details and important tips on writing the Key Selection Criteria, listen to Amit Sarwal’s conversation with Naishadh Gadani, a Melbourne-based career coach.









