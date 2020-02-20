SBS Hindi

Do you know the health effects of sugary drinks

About one in six Australians drink at least 5.2 kilograms of sugar annually from sugary drinks alone

About one in six Australians drink at least 5.2 kilograms of sugar annually from sugary drinks alone

Published 20 February 2020 at 3:34pm
By Julia Carr-Catzel
Presented by Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Nineteen Australian organisations are banding together to communicate the health consequences of sugary drinks. The consumption of sugar-laden drinks is resulting in negative health effects including tooth decay, with nearly 50 per cent of Australian children suffering.

