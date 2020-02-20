Do you know the health effects of sugary drinks

About one in six Australians drink at least 5.2 kilograms of sugar annually from sugary drinks alone Source: AAP
Published 20 February 2020 at 3:34pm
By Julia Carr-Catzel
Presented by Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
Nineteen Australian organisations are banding together to communicate the health consequences of sugary drinks. The consumption of sugar-laden drinks is resulting in negative health effects including tooth decay, with nearly 50 per cent of Australian children suffering.
