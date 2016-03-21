SBS Hindi

Do you know the past, present and future of Bollywood's item numbers?

Female dancers

Female dancers

Published 21 March 2016 at 4:56pm, updated 21 March 2016 at 5:35pm
By Amit Sarwal
Available in other languages

The main aim of any Bollywood item number is to entertain, showcase sexuality of both the male and female star, and also support the marketability of the film.

In Bollywood or Indian films, an item number or an item song is a musical and dance performance that is often part of a movie but without affecting its plot.

The main aim of any item number is to entertain, showcase sexuality of both the male and female star, and also support the marketability of the film.

To know more about the past, present and future of Bollywoods item numbers Amit Sarwal interviewed Melbourne-based expert of Bollywood and Senior Lecturer at RMIT University, Dr Vikrant Kishore.

zarine khan, vikrant kishore, bollywood, mumbai, rmit, study tour, india, australia
Dr Vikrant Kishore with Zarine Khan Source: Vikrant Kishore


WATCH a Bollywood style music video shot entirely in Newcastle, Australia.



Dr Vikrant Kishore says, "The video is a typical Bollywood fun song and dance sequence that captures the essence of youths having fun. The video blends in comical animation to highlight some of the dance moves of the Bollywood stars, which is utilised as a spoof in the form of the animated “Bolly Dog". The aim of the video is to make people dance along with the video and connect with Bollywood style of dance moves."

