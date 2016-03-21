Do you know the past, present and future of Bollywood’s item numbers?

In Bollywood or Indian films, an item number or an item song is a musical and dance performance that is often part of a movie but without affecting its plot.





The main aim of any item number is to entertain, showcase sexuality of both the male and female star, and also support the marketability of the film.





To know more about the past, present and future of Bollywoods item numbers Amit Sarwal interviewed Melbourne-based expert of Bollywood and Senior Lecturer at RMIT University, Dr Vikrant Kishore.





Dr Vikrant Kishore with Zarine Khan Source: Vikrant Kishore





