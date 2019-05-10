Do you know your phone and laptop's photos and videos can be checked at Australian airports?

Airport security is a rigorous process, most passengers expect to be pat down, luggage checked and sometimes drug tests are routine.





However, don't be surprised if you are asked to show the content of your phone or laptop by Australian Border Force officers.





Melbourne based Molina Swarup Asthana is Principal of Swarup Asthana Lawyers.

She says, "ABF officers have the authority to scrutinise your phone when you come as a passenger."





ABF officers can copy the contents or confiscate the device if they think it is necessary, explains Ms Asthana.





A lot of people feel it as an intrusion in their privacy.





Ms Asthana told SBS Hindi, "Like US, Australia does not have any legislation to protect from this so-called 'intrusion."





Terminal 2 at the Domestic Airport at Sydney Airport in Sydney Source: AAP





The Australian Border Force website says its officers are authorised to question travellers and examine goods if they suspect a person may be breaching immigration, customs, biosecurity, health and national security laws.





"Objectionable goods, such as child exploitation material and pornography are prohibited from importation into Australia," said Ms Asthana















