Do you need tuition for good parenting?

Published 13 December 2018 at 5:22pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Are you struggling with parenting? A new workshop on Positive Parenting helps parents understand their children's behaviour and bring a positive change.

A new workshop in Melbourne on positive parenting will help parents understand and manage their children's behaviour patterns and teach them how to handle their kids' emotions, better.

Melbourne based Kalpna Jaishankar, who is one of the trainers for positive parenting workshop, says the session helps parents understand the reasons behind the behaviour of their kids.

“Positive Parenting helps to raise children and teenagers easier and more enjoyable for both parents and the kids.”

“It’s about building relationships, communicating well and encouraging the kind of behaviour we want to see,” Kalpna told SBS Hindi.

Vaishali Whagule, a parent who attended the workshop a few months back says these workshops help in understanding one's kids, better.

“It helps you manage your child’s behaviour, emotions and development in a way that isn’t hurtful,” Ms Whagule said.

Kalpna says, “If you follow positive parenting tips your kids are also less likely to have behavioural or emotional problems when they get older.”

