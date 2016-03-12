SBS Hindi

Do you want to work for the Melbourne Fire Brigade?

SBS Hindi

Pankti Doshi

Pankti Doshi Source: Phil Buckley/MFB

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 12 March 2016 at 2:46pm, updated 19 April 2016 at 11:27am
By Amit Sarwal
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Listen to an interview with Pankti Doshi regarding her experience of working at the MFB and opportunities available for Indian-Australians there.

Published 12 March 2016 at 2:46pm, updated 19 April 2016 at 11:27am
By Amit Sarwal
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The Melbourne Fire Brigade’s more than 2,200 employees provide services to almost three million Melbourne residents, workers and visitors, and safeguard assets and infrastructure worth billions of dollars.

MFB's services cover the metropolitan district, an area of over 1,000 square kilometres.

The MFB: 

  • delivers fire and emergency management services;
  • drives systemic change to the built environment through reforms to building design, regulations and legislation;
  • invests in research; and
  • develops prevention programs that improve community safety and build resilience.
Here are some key points for you to consider before choosing MFB:   

  • The MFB is an organisation with a strong commitment to diversity and inclusion.
  • MFB maintains a Diversity and Inclusion Action plan to underpin fairness and workplace equity.
  • MFB needs to be reflective of the community we serve.
  • Diversity improves the culture, performance, initiative and decision-making of an organisation.
MFB recommends that people refer to their website to learn about everything that MFB is involved in – www.mfb.vic.gov.au

Share

Latest podcast episodes

KIMBERLY FLOODING WA

SBS Hindi News 04 January 2023: Fitzroy River reaches record-breaking flood levels

CHAMPS.jpg

Medal haul for Melbourne's junior wrestlers

INDONESIA G20 BALI SUMMIT

India report : Indian PM speaks with King Charles, discusses key issues

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

Australia's net migration rates are returning to pre-pandemic levels, report finds