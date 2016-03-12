Do you want to work for the Melbourne Fire Brigade?

Available in other languages

Available in other languages

The Melbourne Fire Brigade’s more than 2,200 employees provide services to almost three million Melbourne residents, workers and visitors, and safeguard assets and infrastructure worth billions of dollars.





MFB's services cover the metropolitan district, an area of over 1,000 square kilometres.





The MFB:





delivers fire and emergency management services;

drives systemic change to the built environment through reforms to building design, regulations and legislation;

invests in research; and

develops prevention programs that improve community safety and build resilience.

Here are some key points for you to consider before choosing MFB:





The MFB is an organisation with a strong commitment to diversity and inclusion.

MFB maintains a Diversity and Inclusion Action plan to underpin fairness and workplace equity.

MFB needs to be reflective of the community we serve.

Diversity improves the culture, performance, initiative and decision-making of an organisation.