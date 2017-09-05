Does Facebook Encourage Narcissism

One often finds that some people keep updating their Facebook every hour or two with their own photos and selfies! This does reflect a deep sense of self love. This in turn raises the envy of some followers and on the other hand dismays others and leaves them with a feeling that they have no joy in their life.











IT Consultant and expert Shivanshu Asthana says, "Often people visit a most scenic spot but instead of sitting back and taking in the scenery and enjoying a relaxing hour or two, they quickly start taking selfies and rushing off!". They are in a rush to postion FB and other social media, so their friends and followers can sigh with envy or express their admiration!











Seeing the places one's FB friends visit, the events they attend, the clothes they wear, the delicious food they eat and the amazing number of likes they garner leads to envy and resentment in some or goads them into competing with friends.











Do you think an excessive visibility on Facebook leads to Narcissism?













