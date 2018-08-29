SBS Hindi

Does pure gold heal health?

SBS Hindi

gold

Source: wikimedia commons

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 29 August 2018 at 8:29pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 5:39pm
By Kumud Merani, Mosiqi Acharya
Source: SBS

According to Ayurveda gold has some healing properties, that's the reason royalty ate out of gold plates and vessels. Ayurvedic specialist Dr Neeraj Thakur tells us more about this fascinating subject.

Published 29 August 2018 at 8:29pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 5:39pm
By Kumud Merani, Mosiqi Acharya
Source: SBS
Many types of metals have therapeutic properties. An Indian sweet shop from Surat, Gujarat recently made headlines for coating their sweets with pure gold.

Gold has therapeutic properties, Ayurvedic specialist Dr Neeraj Thakur tells SBS Hindi.

“In Ayurveda, there are many uses of pure gold. We call it Swarna Bhasma and it is used to make Ayurvedic medicines which can heal or cure infections, heart diseases, bone and joint diseases, skin diseases, infertility especially male infertility.

Gold Bhasma is consumed as a medicine not just in India but also in other places, Mr Thakur says.

“Ayurveda which is almost 4000 years old tells us gold has been used widely for centuries. It was widely used by kings and their family as they could afford it. They would consume food in gold vessels as well as wear it and it is known to boost immunity as well,” says Mr Thakur.

gold
Source: Public Domain


Disclaimer: This podcast and article is for your information. Please see a doctor for any health issues.

ALSO ON SBS HINDI:

Have you tried Indian sweets coated in ‘24-karat gold’?



Share

Latest podcast episodes

Drink driving accident airbags

Four Indian men die in a road accident in Victoria; three were not wearing seatbelts

India: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Addressed Media During The Parliament Winter Session

India report: Indian Home Minister says Ram Temple in Ayodhya to be ready by January 2024

Nimmi

तुमको न भूल पाएंगे : निम्मी

Nanda

तुमको न भूल पाएंगे : नन्दा