Does pure gold heal health?

Many types of metals have therapeutic properties. An Indian sweet shop from Surat, Gujarat recently made headlines for coating their sweets with pure gold.





Gold has therapeutic properties, Ayurvedic specialist Dr Neeraj Thakur tells SBS Hindi.





“In Ayurveda, there are many uses of pure gold. We call it Swarna Bhasma and it is used to make Ayurvedic medicines which can heal or cure infections, heart diseases, bone and joint diseases, skin diseases, infertility especially male infertility.





Gold Bhasma is consumed as a medicine not just in India but also in other places, Mr Thakur says.





“Ayurveda which is almost 4000 years old tells us gold has been used widely for centuries. It was widely used by kings and their family as they could afford it. They would consume food in gold vessels as well as wear it and it is known to boost immunity as well,” says Mr Thakur.





Source: Public Domain





Disclaimer: This podcast and article is for your information. Please see a doctor for any health issues.





