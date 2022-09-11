SBS Hindi

Does the monarchy have a future in Australia?

The Queen In Australia

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip wave to the crowd whilst on their Commonwealth visit to Australia, 1954. Credit: Fox Photos/Getty Images

Published 11 September 2022 at 1:42pm
Presented by Anita Barar
Within hours of Queen Elizabeth the Second's death, questions around the future of the Monarchy and the Commonwealth it presides over, are already being posed. The Australian Republic Movement released a statement on Friday morning stating “Queen Elizabeth respected the self-determination of the Australian people.”

The reign of Queen Elizabeth the Second has come to an end with Buckingham Palace in London announcing her death. The 96-year-old served the Commonwealth as queen for more than 70-years. She is being remembered as who always displayed a strong sense of service.

09/09/202212:03
Britain is in mourning after its longest-serving monarch died at Balmoral in Scotland. Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor died at the age of 96 after reigning for 70 years. A number of world leaders, including Australians, are paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, who played an overshadowing role in politics and culture.

09/09/202207:17
Governor-General David Hurley greets Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

SBS Hindi News 12 September 2022: Government promises extra sitting days to make up for Parliament suspension

India Britain Queen

India report: India mourns death of Queen Elizabeth II

Hindi_Multicultural fashion show 1.jpg

Fashion show aims to celebrate diversity and multiculturalism

QUEEN ELIZABETH SYDNEY

Remembering Queen Elizabeth II: 'Meeting her is the most treasured memory I have'