Does the monarchy have a future in Australia?

The reign of Queen Elizabeth the Second has come to an end with Buckingham Palace in London announcing her death. The 96-year-old served the Commonwealth as queen for more than 70-years. She is being remembered as who always displayed a strong sense of service.
09/09/202212:03
Britain is in mourning after its longest-serving monarch died at Balmoral in Scotland. Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor died at the age of 96 after reigning for 70 years. A number of world leaders, including Australians, are paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, who played an overshadowing role in politics and culture.
09/09/202207:17