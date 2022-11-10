Meet Dr Anju, one of the winners of 'General Practitioner of the Year'

Highlights
- The Royal Australian College of General Practitioners (RACGP) is Australia’s largest professional general practice organisation
- It represents more than 40,000 general practitioners across Australia
- Dr Abhishek Verma is a joint winner of this award
The two GPs have been recognised for their dedication to the profession of general practice, excellence in primary healthcare, and participation in continuing professional development and training.
The awards, by the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners (RACGP), were given last month.
According to RACGP website, Dr Aggarwal was honoured for her involvement in educating, organising and leading health promotion efforts in ethnic and CALD Communities through health checks at community gatherings and Indian Doctors Networks at a national and international level.
"Meanwhile, Dr Verma is a GP, medical educator, GP advocate and leader in clinical governance. He practices in Narre Warren and is committed to serving socioeconomically disadvantaged families, recent migrants and people with mental health issues," the website noted.
These awards are given for individuals extraordinary service to the community at large including rural and remote areas and categorised as
RACGP National Awards, RACGP Rural Awards, RACGP Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Awards.
