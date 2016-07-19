SBS Hindi

"Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar was everybody's leader" : HC Navdeep Suri

Available in other languages

Dr Ambedkar popularly known as Babasaheb, was an Indian jurist, economist, politician and social reformer who campaigned against social discrimination of Dalits, women and labour. He was Independent India's first law minister and the principal architect of the Constitution of India. For the first time in Australia, his bust was placed at Western Sydney University. Harita Mehta reports

