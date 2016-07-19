"Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar was everybody's leader" : HC Navdeep Suri

Harita Mehta Source: Harita Mehta
Dr Ambedkar popularly known as Babasaheb, was an Indian jurist, economist, politician and social reformer who campaigned against social discrimination of Dalits, women and labour. He was Independent India's first law minister and the principal architect of the Constitution of India. For the first time in Australia, his bust was placed at Western Sydney University. Harita Mehta reports
