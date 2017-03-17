Dr. Mridul Kirti : devoted to translate rhythmic Vedas and scriptures in poetic Hindi and Brij Bhasha

Dr Mridul Kirti has not only just translated the scriptures which are written in the classic Sanskrit language into an easily understandable Hindi and Brij Bhasha, but she has been able to retain the rhythm and beats of original texts as the translated work is in the poetic form.





Dr Mridul says that though she does not know Brij bhasha, yet she could do it. So this is what she calls divine blessing / inspiration and help.





Making it the first poetic translation of nine Upanishads in Hindi, her work was inaugurated by then Honorable President of India, Dr. Shankar Dayal Sharma.





Dr Mridul Kirti with former President of India - Honorable Dr. Shankar Dayal Sharma Source: Mridul Kirti





She considers herself to be a humble medium for spreading the message of God, and has devoted a large part of her life in writing and translating these immortal religious texts. She continues to work as she believes her job has only begun.





Talking with Anita Barar, she shares how her own home atmosphere been instrument sowing this seed of knowledge. She said that once Swami Dayanand ji had came to her grandfathers house. She added , "I also had on the chair where Swami ji had once sat. That chair had always been in our house"





She has created history by translating 'Patanjali Yoga Darshan', which is the first ever translation in the world.





She says, "This was a difficult process as the original is in a mathematical language. It is like a formula and has to be in set frame. So it was quite a challenge."





It has been published twice. The second edition published by Prabhat Prakashan has original with poetic translation in Hindi , English and a detailed explanation of each sukta too.





This was recently released by Prime Minister Sri Narendra Modi on 14th March 2017











Prime Minister Sri Narendra Modi releasing the first ever Hindi translation of 'Patanjali Yogdarshan' by Dr Mridul Kirti on 14th March 2017. Source: Dr Mridul Kirti











List of her published work is quite long. The Brij Bhasha translation of Shrimad Bhagwad Gita was released by former Prime Minister of India Sri Atal Bihari Vajpayee.





And the first poetic translation of the Samved in Hindi; translated in Chaupai Chhand by her retains the essence of the original. This work was inaugurated by the Hon'ble President of India, Mr. R. Venkataraman.





Her translated work on Shankar Panchdashi - The work of Adi Guru Shankracharya , was published by Shankracharya of Jyotirmath.





Now she wants to work on Yoga Vashishta .





Ph.D. in Political Science, Dr Mridul Kirtis many articles on Vaidic literature and Hindu philosophy and poems have been published in India, United States and Australia .





