Drones, droids and robots in Australian schools

Children as young as seven years old have been testing their science skills with their own inventions, and now some of the best are on display in Sydney for National Science Week.





Many have a focus on applications in the real world.





The theme for schools this year is Drones, Droids and Robots.





They are school science projects on steroids, so to speak.





Robotic prosthetics, security systems and drones put together by students of all ages are on display in Sydney this week as part of National Science Week.





There is even a house based on a Frank Lloyd Wright structure, specifically designed for characters in the children's story The Three Little Pigs.





It is eco-friendly and wolf-proof.





Its creator, 10-year-old Reilly Smithers, says he is proud of it - "This is definitely something bigger than what I've done before. I've done more like LED matrixes and things like that before, but nothing -- nothing -- on this scale."





Projects like it are aimed at generating interest in science, technology, engineering and maths to meet the demands of a changing workforce.





And it is working.





Ella Leavey is 14 years old and says she is up for the challenge of a career in engineering - "Yeah, I think, before this, it wasn't really something that I thought about a lot. But in doing this, it's made me sort of think about the engineering side of things."





Teachers also enjoy the process of assisting students.





Wonona School science teacher Andrew Draper says exhibitions like this one allow teachers to learn new skills as well - "To be truly creative with the students and allow them to step outside what might be a rigid curriculum framework is so important."





Also on display is a drone intended to help deliver aid to people in bushfires and floods.





One of its creators, Justin Khoury, says he and his team had to overcome some technical difficulties along the way to get the drone working - "We went back to the drawing board and thought, 'What else can we add? What's not right? What can we improve in our drone?'"





Today's school students are learning everything from computer coding to engineering and design.





While they are encouraged to play and create, experts are also reminding schools not to forget the fundamentals of science.



