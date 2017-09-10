Durga Pooja Bhog : Khichri

BHOG KHICHREE FOR DURGA PUJO
Serves: 4
Ingredients
●½ cup Gobindo Bhog/ Kalee Jeera rice cleaned and washed
●½ cup Moong dal
●¼ cup Peas
●1 tbsp Ginger paste
●½ tsp Panch Phoron
●½ tsp Cumin seeds
●2-3 dry Red chillies
●2 small Bay leaves
●6 Green cardamom
●4 Cloves
●½ stick Cinnamon
●2 tsp Cumin powder
● ½ tsp Turmeric powder( you can ad little extra if required)
●1 tsp Red chili powder( you can adjust the taste according to your choice)
●8 Green chillies slit
●Salt to taste
●1 tsp Sugar
●3 tbsp Mustard oil
●2 tsp Ghee(optional)
●6-7 cups of water
Process:
1.Toss the Moong Dal in a dry skillet, continue stirring and tossing over medium low heat until it gives a nutty aroma and gets toasted. Then wash and drain the Dal or Lentils.
2.Fill your cooking pot or stock pot with about 5 cups of water and let it come to a boil.
3.Add the roasted Dal, give a stir and let the water comes to a boil again.
4.As the Dal bubbles up clean the waste which floats on top and add rice, give a stir and let the mixture comes to a boil again.
5.Sprinkle salt, turmeric powder, half of green chilies, give a stir to mix everything well and reduce the heat to medium low.
6.Cover with a lid and let it cook until the mixture is half cooked .
7.Add cumin powder and red chilie powder, mix them well and continue cooking.
8.On the other stove, in a small preheated cooking pan or Tadka pan heat up oil.
9.Make sure the oil is nice and hot, add all Bay Leaves and dry red chilies, give a stir and add the other whole spices one after another, reduce the heat and stir for a couple of seconds.
10.Add ginger paste, a little bit of salt, peas, and sugar. Cook everything for a couple of seconds, till the raw smell of the ginger paste has vanished.
11.Add the Phoron/ Tadka to the Khichuri, add remaining green chilies, 2 cups of warm water and ghee.
12.Mix everything well, switch the heat to high and let it simmer for a few minutes.
Turn off the heat, cover with a lid and serve hot