Durga Pooja Bhog : Khichri

Available in other languages

Available in other languages

BHOG KHICHREE FOR DURGA PUJO





Serves: 4





Ingredients





●½ cup Gobindo Bhog/ Kalee Jeera rice cleaned and washed





●½ cup Moong dal





●¼ cup Peas





●1 tbsp Ginger paste





●½ tsp Panch Phoron





●½ tsp Cumin seeds





●2-3 dry Red chillies





●2 small Bay leaves





●6 Green cardamom





●4 Cloves





●½ stick Cinnamon





●2 tsp Cumin powder





● ½ tsp Turmeric powder( you can ad little extra if required)





●1 tsp Red chili powder( you can adjust the taste according to your choice)





●8 Green chillies slit





●Salt to taste





●1 tsp Sugar





●3 tbsp Mustard oil





●2 tsp Ghee(optional)





●6-7 cups of water











Process:





1.Toss the Moong Dal in a dry skillet, continue stirring and tossing over medium low heat until it gives a nutty aroma and gets toasted. Then wash and drain the Dal or Lentils.





2.Fill your cooking pot or stock pot with about 5 cups of water and let it come to a boil.





3.Add the roasted Dal, give a stir and let the water comes to a boil again.





4.As the Dal bubbles up clean the waste which floats on top and add rice, give a stir and let the mixture comes to a boil again.





5.Sprinkle salt, turmeric powder, half of green chilies, give a stir to mix everything well and reduce the heat to medium low.





6.Cover with a lid and let it cook until the mixture is half cooked .





7.Add cumin powder and red chilie powder, mix them well and continue cooking.





8.On the other stove, in a small preheated cooking pan or Tadka pan heat up oil.





9.Make sure the oil is nice and hot, add all Bay Leaves and dry red chilies, give a stir and add the other whole spices one after another, reduce the heat and stir for a couple of seconds.





10.Add ginger paste, a little bit of salt, peas, and sugar. Cook everything for a couple of seconds, till the raw smell of the ginger paste has vanished.





11.Add the Phoron/ Tadka to the Khichuri, add remaining green chilies, 2 cups of warm water and ghee.





12.Mix everything well, switch the heat to high and let it simmer for a few minutes.





Turn off the heat, cover with a lid and serve hot













