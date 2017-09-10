SBS Hindi

Durga Pooja Bhog : Khichri

Bengali Khichree for Bhog

Bengali Khichree for Bhog

Published 10 September 2017 at 7:16pm
By Kumud Merani
Cooking expert Shyamli shares the traditional recipe of the Bengali style of Khichri for Durga Puja.

BHOG KHICHREE FOR DURGA PUJO

Serves: 4

Ingredients

●½ cup Gobindo Bhog/ Kalee Jeera rice cleaned and washed

●½ cup Moong dal

●¼ cup Peas

●1 tbsp Ginger paste

●½ tsp Panch Phoron

●½ tsp Cumin seeds

●2-3 dry Red chillies

●2 small Bay leaves

●6 Green cardamom

●4 Cloves

●½ stick Cinnamon

●2 tsp Cumin powder

● ½ tsp Turmeric powder( you can ad little extra if required)

●1 tsp Red chili powder( you can adjust the taste according to your choice)

●8 Green chillies slit

●Salt to taste

●1 tsp Sugar

●3 tbsp Mustard oil

●2 tsp Ghee(optional)

●6-7 cups of water

 

Process:

1.Toss the Moong Dal in a dry skillet, continue stirring and tossing over medium low heat until it gives a nutty aroma and gets toasted. Then wash and drain the Dal or Lentils.

2.Fill your cooking pot or stock pot with about 5 cups of water and let it come to a boil.

3.Add the roasted Dal, give a stir and let the water comes to a boil again.

4.As the Dal bubbles up clean the waste which floats on top and add rice, give a stir and let the mixture comes to a boil again.

5.Sprinkle salt, turmeric powder, half of green chilies, give a stir to mix everything well and reduce the heat to medium low.

6.Cover with a lid and let it cook until the mixture is half cooked .

7.Add cumin powder and red chilie powder, mix them well and continue cooking.

8.On the other stove, in a small preheated cooking pan or Tadka pan heat up oil.

9.Make sure the oil is nice and hot, add all Bay Leaves and dry red chilies, give a stir and add the other whole spices one after another, reduce the heat and stir for a couple of seconds.

10.Add ginger paste, a little bit of salt, peas, and sugar. Cook everything for a couple of seconds, till the raw smell of the ginger paste has vanished.

11.Add the Phoron/ Tadka to the Khichuri, add remaining green chilies, 2 cups of warm water and ghee.

12.Mix everything well, switch the heat to high and let it simmer for a few minutes.

Turn off the heat, cover with a lid and serve hot





