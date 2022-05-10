SBS Hindi

Early voting commences in the 2022 federal election

A volunteer stands amongst billboards for candidates outside a polling station in Sydney, Australia, Monday, May 9, 2022.

A volunteer stands amongst billboards for candidates outside a polling station in Sydney. Source: AAP

Published 10 May 2022 at 2:17pm, updated 10 May 2022 at 2:24pm
By Natasha Kaul
Around 500 pre-poll voting centers have already been opened. The Australian Electoral Commission estimates that about half of all registered voters will make their choice before election day on 21 May this year. While election campaigns are a busy time for politicians, registered voters are increasingly choosing to vote even before the campaigns are complete, and there are many reasons for this.

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

