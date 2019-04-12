SBS Hindi

Election 2019: Need to vote early? Here's how.

Published 12 April 2019 at 6:30pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Anita Barar
It's compulsory for all Australian citizens to vote in the federal election, but not everyone has to cast a ballot on election day. As the campaign gets underway, an increasing number of people are choosing to vote early at federal elections. But the Australian Electoral Commission says voters still need to have a valid reason for choosing to do so.

