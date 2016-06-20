SBS Hindi

Energy Manager: Jaz Rabadia MBE

Jaz Rabadiya receiving Honour

Source: Jaz Rabadiya

Published 20 June 2016 at 11:21am, updated 21 June 2016 at 5:23pm
By Harita Mehta
Jaz Rabadia MBE, is London based Indian Origine Energy Manager, has been honoured for her services to sustainability and diversity in the STEM sector (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) received Royal family's New Years honours. She works tirelessly as an advocate to increase understanding and encourage others to take up the many exciting STEM-related career opportunities out there. She shares her journey with Harita Mehta on SBS Hindi Radio

