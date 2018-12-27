Energy prices forecast to fall

High power bills during the months of summer aren't out of the ordinary for many Australians.





Keeping the house cool isn't always cheap, but according to Australia's Energy Market Commission, the rule-maker for electricity and gas markets, it could change.





Their annual report on price trends shows price changes consumers can expect to see.





Over the next two years, most Australians can expect to see a fall in electricity prices by an average of two per cent.





Nine million customers supplied by the national wholesale electricity market will be better off, while consumers in Western Australia, the Australian Capital Territory and the Northern Territory may see a slight rise.





With more investment in wind and solar energy than ever before, the commission estimates the cost of energy generation in Australia will fall by around TEN per cent over the next TWO years.





Paul Graham is the Chief Energy Economist at CSIRO and says renewables are taking pressure off the cost of electricity.





[As we're building more renewables that are starting to bring down the cost of electricity, and we're going to see that continue so in the next few years they're predicting the cost will fall in most states, just because of that big injection of renewable energy capacity. And we'll continue to do that over the next decade and hopefully see further price decreases.





New South Wales Energy Minister, Don Harwin, says the state is leading the push for a greater focus on renewable energy sources in Australia.





That'll give us the certainty in terms of what the business community needs to invest. They'll invest all around Australia if they know what the rules of the game are. We need to end the climate wars in Canberra between all the various parties, and the state governments and the territory governments are prepared to show leadership on this.





Petra Stock from the Climate Council says there are concerns that Australia is not on track to reach its 2030 emissions target.





It comes as a government report was released on Australia's emissions projections.





I think in relation to the emissions projections that were released today, it's clear that Australia isn't on track to reduce our emissions. We're not on track to reach our 2030 targets, in fact, emissions are going to be higher in 2030 than they are today. And we need strong climate policy from the federal government to help us start to drive down greenhouse gas emissions and transition to clean affordable renewable power.





In a statement Prime Minister Scott Morrison emphatically rejected that, saying "Australia is going to meet its 2030 target in a canter because of the suite of policies the government has put in place that supports the environment, while also delivering on its plan for a stronger economy. "



