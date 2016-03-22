SBS Hindi

‘Enough … end it,’ says Dr Sonia Singh!

Silent mob at Fed sq

Silent mob at Fed sq

Published 22 March 2016 at 1:01pm, updated 22 March 2016 at 1:12pm
By Amit Sarwal
One in six Australian women has experienced physical or sexual violence from a current or former partner or spouse.

One in six Australian women has experienced physical or sexual violence from a current or former partner or spouse.

Prime Minister Turnbull has declared that domestic and family violence is a national priority.

Minister for Women Michaelia Cash said on top of the 2015 announcement, the government was providing $1.6 billion over the next five years to legal aid and community legal centres, as well as $230 million for the national partnership on homelessness.

Given the recent incidents resulting in death of spouse and other family members, domestic and family violence has once again surfaced as a key problem in the Indian community in Australia.

Street theatre is a powerful tool for generating community understanding around the issue of domestic and family violence.

To celebrate the National Day of Action and International Women’s Day, Dr Sonia Singh, Melbourne based educationist and crusader for social causes, came up with a novel idea of a silent mob show at Federation Square (Melbourne) - ‘Enough End It!’

Around 20 Indian Australians which included Dr Sonia Singh, Rakesh Raizada, Monica Raizada, Tanvi Mor, Sunita Sethi, Yogita Bharadwaj and several others were part of an ‘act’ that conveyed a strong message about ‘Violence against Women’.

Amit Sarwal talks with Dr Sonia Singh about on what Indian community, especially youth, can do to spread awareness among people on the seriousness of this subject.

 

Dr Sonia Singh Source: sonia singh
 

 

 

 

